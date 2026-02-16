PM Modi to visit Ajmer on Feb 28; development projects worth Rs 23,500 crore to be launched

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ajmer on February 28, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 23,500 crore in Rajasthan. During the visit, he will also distribute appointment letters to around 21,000 youths under the ‘Rozgar Utsav’ initiative.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma confirmed the Prime Minister’s visit through a social media post, stating that the event would strengthen the state’s resolve towards development.

“The Prime Minister’s presence will accelerate the pace of development in Rajasthan. This event will be held in Ajmer and will give new momentum to our vision of a developed state,” Sharma wrote.

This will be one of PM Modi’s major engagements in Rajasthan this year. Earlier, he had visited Banswara on September 25, 2022, where he shared the stage with former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

The Ajmer district administration has begun preparations following directives from Jaipur. Officials expect a turnout of nearly 2 to 3 lakh people at the event. Two large domes will be constructed for the public gathering and the main stage, and the Public Works Department (PWD) is set to issue tenders for the arrangements.

Authorities have discussed logistics including parking, drinking water, sanitation facilities, and shifting of electrical lines.

Repairs to the existing helipad have also been ordered. Sources indicate that PM Modi may also visit Pushkar during his trip, and the district administration has been placed on alert.

CM Sharma said, “I am proud to share that on February 28, the world’s most popular leader, the illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, will present an unprecedented gift of development projects worth Rs 23,500 crore to the state from the sacred land of Ajmer.”

“Along with the foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple projects, the dreams of 21,000 youths will be given new wings as appointment letters are distributed during the ‘Rozgar Utsav’,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s gracious presence will further strengthen our collective resolve towards building a ‘Developed Rajasthan,’ said the CM in his social media post which he posted with the hashtag #Apnano_Agrani_Rajasthan.

District Collector Lok Bandhu confirmed that the Prime Minister’s meeting is scheduled for February 28 and said that preparations are progressing as planned.

The Ajmer Youth Congress announced that it would stage a peaceful protest during the Prime Minister’s visit. The organisation said it would show black flags and raise issues related to youth and public concerns in a democratic manner.

PM Modi has made many previous visits to Ajmer. On October 6, 2018, the PM addressed a public meeting at Kayad Rest House. On May 31, 2023, he launched a mega public relations campaign marking nine years of the Central Government and on April 6, 2024, he addressed a public meeting in the Pushkar area during the Lok Sabha election campaign.