PM Modi to visit Sikkim today, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Sikkim starting Monday, during which he is scheduled to attend the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the state’s formation and will also unveil a series of development projects valued at over Rs 4,000 crore.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Gangtok on Monday at around 3 p.m.

On April 28, he is scheduled to visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok, developed as a world-class Orchid Experience Centre to showcase the state’s rich ecological and floral heritage.

Later, at around 10 a.m., PM Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he will inaugurate, launch, and lay the foundation stone of projects spanning sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism, and agriculture. He will also address the gathering.

In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda hospital at Yangang in Namchi district and inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali.

In education, he will inaugurate the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the administrative block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang, and Dentam Professional College in Gyalshing district.

Model residential schools at Hee Gyathang, a new Model Degree College at Mangshila, and a monastic hostel-cum-classroom at Boomtar Gumpa will also be inaugurated.

Additionally, IT-enabled infrastructure projects across 160 schools will be launched.

To boost connectivity, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two double-lane steel arch bridges over the Teesta river at Sirwani and Lower Samdong, and inaugurate the upgraded road from Birdhang to Namchi via Kitchudumra.

In the power sector, he will inaugurate the revamping of the transmission and distribution network in Gangtok.

Under urban development, projects to be inaugurated include the Jan Seva Sachivalaya at Lumsey, the Civil Service Officers Institute in Gangtok, housing initiatives under the Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana, and quarters for police personnel.

The foundation stone for a Sadhbhav Mandap at MG Marg will also be laid.

Environmental initiatives include laying the foundation stone for a sewerage system rehabilitation project at Singtam and inaugurating the River Rani Chu pollution abatement scheme.

In tourism, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of the Ridge Precinct in Gangtok, eco-tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure at Dodak, facilities related to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and a Yatri Niwas at Krishna Pranami Mangaldham.

The foundation stone for an Eco-Pilgrimage Complex at Silnon will also be laid.

He will also inaugurate the Sikkim IFFCO Processing Plant aimed at boosting agro-processing and farmer incomes, along with indoor cricket facilities at Mining in Pakyong district.