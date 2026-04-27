NIA registers case over recovery of 79 crude bombs in Bengal

New Delhi/Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into a case involving the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials in West Bengal, where the second and final phase of the Assembly polls is scheduled for April 29, officials said.

According to an official statement, the agency has re-registered FIR No. 62/2026 dated April 25, 2026, of Uttar Kashi Police Station under Bhangar Division in Kolkata as RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI dated April 26, 2026, and has formally begun its probe.

“In pursuance of the MHA order, the NIA has registered FIR No. 62/2026 dated 25.04.2026 of PS Uttar Kashi, Bhangar Division, Kolkata, as RC-25/2026/NIA/DLI dated 26.04.2026 and taken up the investigation. The case pertains to the recovery of 79 crude bombs and other incriminating materials by Kolkata Police, which were being stored at a spot, thereby endangering human life and property,” the statement said.

Notably, the first phase of the two-phase polling in West Bengal was held on April 23.

The case relates to the recovery of a large number of crude bombs by the Kolkata Police, which were allegedly being stored at a particular location, posing a serious threat to human life and property.

Officials said the materials were seized during a police operation in the Bhangar area following inputs about suspicious storage of explosive substances.

The NIA, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has now taken over the case.

According to sources, the agency will examine the circumstances under which the crude bombs were stored and will look into all aspects of the case, including the possible intent behind stockpiling such materials.

Sources indicated that the focus of the investigation will be on identifying those responsible for storing the explosives and ascertaining whether there was any larger conspiracy linked to the recovery.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Sunday arrested a prime accused in a separate West Bengal bomb explosion case in which one person was killed, and three others were seriously injured earlier this year, officials said.

Ahidul Islam Molla of Bijoyganj Bazar in South 24 Parganas district was arrested following a detailed examination of his role in the explosion, which took place in March at Dakshin Bamunia village.

Another accused had been arrested earlier in the case by the state police, an NIA statement said.

The NIA said its investigation revealed that Ahidul Islam was a co-conspirator in the crime, involving the preparation of bombs and the destruction of evidence.

“The bombs had exploded while being prepared as part of the conspiracy, killing one of the accused involved in the crime,” the agency said, adding that efforts were on to identify other co-accused.