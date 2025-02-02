PM Modi virtually attends Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Jakarta Murugan Temple in Indonesia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually participated in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam, also known as the Jakarta Murugan Temple, Indonesia’s first-ever temple dedicated to Lord Murugan.

PM Modi described the temple as a beacon of spirituality, culture, and unity and also expressed his heartfelt connection to the event despite being miles away.

“It is my privilege to be part of this historic Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony at the Murugan Temple in Jakarta. My brother, President Prabowo’s presence makes it even more special for me. While I may be hundreds of kilometres away, my heart is as close to this moment,” he said.

Addressing the gathering virtually, PM Modi highlighted historical and cultural connection between India and Indonesia.

“Just a few days ago, President Prabowo Subianto carried the love of 140 crore Indians to Indonesia, and I am confident that through him, all of you can feel the warm wishes of every Indian. I congratulate everyone — crores of devotees in India, Indonesia, and across the world — on this sacred occasion,” he said.

Stressing the age-old ties between the two nations, he remarked, “India and Indonesia’s connection is not just geopolitical. We are bound by thousands of years of shared culture, history, faith, devotion, and spirituality. Our bond is linked with Lord Murugan, Lord Sri Ram, and Lord Buddha.”

“When an Indian visits Indonesia and prays at the Prambanan Temple, the experience is as spiritual as visiting Kashi or Kedarnath. Similarly, when Indians learn about the Kakawin and Serat Ramayan, they feel the same connection as when reading Valmiki’s Ramayan,” he added.

Reflecting on the significance of the Bali Yatra festival, PM Modi pointed out how Indonesia’s cultural identity remains intertwined with India.

“When people travel on Garuda Indonesia (Indonesian airlines), they experience our shared heritage. These connections remind us of our deep historical ties,” he said.

He hailed the temple’s inauguration as a monumental milestone, stating, “Today, a new golden chapter is being added to our centuries-old heritage. This temple is not just a centre of spirituality but also a testament to our shared cultural values. I have been informed that in addition to Lord Murugan, idols of various other deities have been installed here. This reflects the richness and diversity of our traditions.”

Speaking on the cultural philosophy shared by both nations, he emphasised, “Indonesia follows the tradition of ‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika,’ which means ‘Unity in Diversity.’ In India, we uphold the same belief. It is because of this shared ethos that people of different communities live in harmony in both our countries. This sacred day reinforces the message of unity in diversity.”

PM Modi also underscored the growing people-to-people ties between the two nations.

“India and Indonesia’s connection is getting stronger due to our shared cultural initiatives. We have committed to protecting and preserving the Prambanan and Borobudur Buddhist Temples together. Such efforts need to be further encouraged, and I am confident that our bilateral ties will continue to strengthen in the future,” he said.

The Jakarta Murugan Temple’s foundation stone was laid on February 14, 2020, with a puja led by revered priests from India and Malaysia. This gathering symbolised the unity and solidarity of Indonesia’s diverse communities.

The temple stands as a remarkable confluence of Indian, Javanese and Balinese traditions while embracing the values of Pancasila.

Beyond being a spiritual sanctuary, it serves as a centre for cultural exchange and tourism, further deepening Indonesia’s ties with India.

The Maha Kumbhabhishekam ceremony is being conducted in Indonesia, with the support of 72 Gurukals from India.