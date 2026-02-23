‘PM Modi’s AI vision powers ‘Orange Economy’: TN BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s technology-driven governance model, asserting that recent initiatives such as the WAVES Summit and the AI Impact Summit underscore the Centre’s commitment to transforming India into a global Artificial Intelligence powerhouse.

In a strongly worded statement on Monday, party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the back-to-back summits reflect the Prime Minister’s “forward-looking vision” to position India at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

He described the events as catalysts for energising the country’s “Orange Economy” — a term used to denote the creative and digital sectors — by integrating innovation, entrepreneurship and youth participation.

According to Prasad, the AI Impact Summit in particular showcased the government’s emphasis on inclusive innovation, ethical AI frameworks and youth empowerment.

“India’s students and young professionals are increasingly recognising decisive leadership that promotes technological growth while ensuring social responsibility,” he said.

He noted that the government’s technology roadmap seeks to build a scalable ecosystem connecting rural and urban talent, encouraging startups, strengthening the gig economy and promoting applications such as smart agriculture, immersive entertainment, animation, gaming and digital design.

“These initiatives demonstrate how Artificial Intelligence can become a multiplier for human ingenuity and job creation,” Prasad added.

The BJP leader also highlighted the importance of global collaborations, youth forums and policy accelerators discussed during the summits, stating that such platforms reinforce India’s ambition to compete with leading innovation hubs worldwide.

In contrast, Prasad criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party, alleging that they lack a constructive technology vision and are engaging in what he termed “disruptive politics”.

He accused the Congress of undermining India’s global image through protests and statements that, according to him, do not contribute to national development.

“While the Modi government is focused on coding progress into policy and empowering young innovators, Congress continues to remain trapped in outdated political narratives,” Prasad said.

Concluding his remarks, Prasad asserted that India’s youth favour development-oriented leadership and technological advancement, and that the country’s future lies in sustained innovation and digital transformation.