PM Modi’s forthcoming visit underlines enduring friendly relations, strengthening strategic ties: Ghana

Accra, June 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit will underscore the warm and enduring friendly relations between Ghana and India and the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, the Ghana Presidency has said.

PM Modi is scheduled to undertake a five-nation visit starting July 2, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

In the first leg of his visit, PM Modi will visit Ghana (July 2-3), which will be the Prime Minister’s first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. This Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana is taking place after three decades.

“The Presidency of the Republic of Ghana is pleased to announce that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will undertake a two-day Official Visit to Ghana from Wednesday… The visit highlights the warm and longstanding friendly relations between Ghana and India, as well as the importance both nations place on strengthening their strategic partnership,” said Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications of Ghana on Friday.

During the visit, he will hold talks with Ghana President John Dramani Mahama to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration and development cooperation partnership.

“The leaders will engage in discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, technology, education, healthcare, and energy. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement added.

The statement further mentioned that key highlights of the visit will include the signing of several bilateral agreements to consolidate cooperation frameworks between Ghana and India, followed by a joint Press Conference addressed by President Mahama and Prime Minister Modi.

President Mahama will also host a State Dinner in honour of Prime Minister Modi and his delegation.

“The visit by Prime Minister Modi is expected to strengthen bilateral ties, foster deeper economic cooperation, and solidify the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Ghana and India,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the MEA said that this visit will “reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union.”