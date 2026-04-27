PM Modi’s praise leaves Chimi Ongmu Bhutia overwhelmed, expresses gratitude

Gangtok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised entrepreneur and Lagstal Studio founder Chimi Ongmu Bhutia from Gangtok during his “Mann Ki Baat” programme, drawing an emotional response from her.

Speaking to IANS, Bhutia said she was still trying to process the moment after hearing her name mentioned by the Prime Minister.

“I am still speechless. I had goosebumps. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for mentioning us in ‘Mann Ki Baat’. It is a huge opportunity not just for us but for many other entrepreneurs. It pushes us to do better,” she said.

Bhutia said bamboo has long been a strong resource in the Northeast, but its potential is yet to be fully tapped.

“When we talk about bamboo, especially in the Northeast, there is so much of it. We need to change how we look at it and turn it into a proper source of income. For that, we need a clear plan, especially in terms of research and manpower,” she said.

Calling her work a small step, Bhutia said many others are also working in the bamboo sector and facing similar challenges.

“Reaching that level has not been easy. Funding is always a problem. The Prime Minister has spoken about promoting this sector in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, so I feel confident — in fact, 101 per cent sure — that there will be bigger opportunities ahead,” she added.

She said bamboo fits into Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and stressed that existing policies need to be used more effectively.

“I will always be grateful for the policies related to bamboo development. Whatever I have achieved today is because of that support. Not just me, many others have benefited. As far as I know, around 2,000 to 3,000 people in the Northeast have gained from it,” she said.

Bhutia recalled that policies introduced in 2017 under the restructured National Bamboo Mission helped many people start work in the sector, including her.

“I began a handicraft business linked to bamboo, and those policies really helped me. They have played a big role in where I am today,” she said.

She said the sector offers a wide range of opportunities, but it requires effort and patience.

“There are plenty of opportunities, but success does not come overnight. It takes time and hard work,” she said.

Bhutia said she worked for nearly eight to ten years to reach this stage and credited persistence for her progress.

“I feel I have earned this. I am thankful that the Prime Minister recognised my work. My message to others is simple — work hard and be patient. Don’t expect success overnight. When your work starts speaking for itself, you won’t need to say much,” she added.