PM Modi’s warning on illegal immigration rings true as ISI plots Rohingya infiltration into India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at an event to commemorate the RSS’ centenary celebrations, once again spoke about the dangers of illegal immigration.

He had made the same point during his Independence Day address. The Prime Minister repeatedly flagging the issue only shows how dangerous illegal immigration into the country is. The agencies have long flagged the issue, stating that illegal immigration is a planned attempt to cause demographic changes and ensure the commission of crimes in India.

The ISI, Pakistan, along with the DGFI, Bangladesh, have long been planning to increase the scale of illegal immigrants into India. While a number of illegal immigrants who come into India are from Bangladesh, the two agencies have now decided to increase the number of Rohingyas from Myanmar who would enter India illegally.

The ISI and DGFI have roped in the Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami, Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Aqa Mul Mujahideen (AMM) to execute this plan. The three terror groups are looking to take advantage of the ongoing situation in Myanmar to rope in the Rohingyas.

Many of those who have been displaced due to the violence are the potential targets. Security officials say that attempts are being made to gather as many as possible in Bangladesh before infiltration attempts are made.

While India is already battling the influx of Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, adding the Rohingyas to the mix would only stress the system further. Another plan that has been set in motion is to use the Rohingyas who have taken refuge in Bangladesh to carry out cross-border attacks against India.

Officials say that Dhaka cannot afford to be complicit in such a situation. The situation could backfire, and the radicalised Rohingyas could unleash terror in Bangladesh also. There is also the risk of crimes rising in a country that is seeing never-ending violence and mass-scale radicalisation. However, Indian agencies doubt that Bangladesh would do much, considering that the ISI is involved.

Since Muhammad Yunus was made caretaker of the interim government with the blessings of the Jamaat-e-Islami, he has cosied up to Pakistan.

With the Jamaat calling the shots, it is unlikely that the Bangladesh administration would act on this problem that threatens India’s national security. The number of camps for Rohingya has risen since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina. Camps to train the Rohingyas have come up at Bagerha, Cox’s Bazar and Mymensingh. These camps were set up following a meeting of the ISI officials along with Hafiz Saeed and AMM commander Abu Aman Jununi. The AMM commander is originally from Myanmar, but trained in Pakistan. His training is solely for the purpose of roping in Rohingyas and then infiltrating them into India, as well as carrying out terror strikes.

In addition to stepping up security, India has also put into effect the new Immigration and Foreigners Act. The act has strict rules on passports, visas and immigration. The Union Home Ministry notified the rules of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, on September 1.

During the debate on the bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government was ready to welcome those who wished to come to India for purposes of tourism, education, business and healthcare.

He, however, stressed that India is not a dharmashala. Back in 2023, investigations had revealed that some brokers in Tripura had been facilitating the infiltration of Rohingya refugees.

They would come into India by using Assam as a corridor. The agencies have been told by the Centre to crack down on such brokers and touts so that the problem can be minimised as much as possible.