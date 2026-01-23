PM Modi’s whirlwind Kerala visit signals outreach, alliance building

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s under-four-hour visit to the state capital on Friday unfolded as a tightly packed sequence of governance, politics and outreach, capped by two key interactions that he later highlighted through social media posts, signalled the broader political messaging of the visit.

After inaugurating a slew of Central projects and addressing a massive gathering of BJP workers, the Prime Minister held separate meetings with representatives of the fishing community and a key new political ally, underlining the BJP-led NDA’s focus on both social outreach and alliance expansion in Kerala.

Following his interaction with a delegation of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, an organisation representing fisherfolk, PM Modi wrote:

“It was a delight to interact with a delegation of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha. Exchanged perspectives on issues relating to Kerala’s progress. This organisation has been doing commendable work in furthering the welfare of fishermen. Over the last decade, the NDA Government has worked extensively for fishermen. Our emphasis has been on ensuring better markets and technology for them. This work will continue with greater vigour in the coming times.”

The interaction assumed significance in the backdrop of the BJP’s renewed attempt to reach out to coastal communities, with the Prime Minister reiterating the NDA government’s focus on livelihoods, technology and market access for fishermen.

In another politically significant meeting, PM Modi met industrialist Sabu M. Jacob, whose political outfit, Twenty20, officially joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Kerala on Thursday.

Sharing details of the meeting, the Prime Minister posted: “Had a wonderful meeting with Shri Sabu M. Jacob Ji in Thiruvananthapuram. I warmly welcome Twenty20 to the NDA family. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to transparent, people-centric governance.”

The meeting with Sabu Jacob was widely viewed as an endorsement of the newly forged alliance and a signal of the NDA’s intent to broaden its political footprint in Kerala by bringing regional and issue-based platforms into its fold.

PM Modi also met Swamis associated with the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala.

He later posted, “Their dedicated work in the fields of social service, education, spirituality and community welfare has made a lasting contribution to our social fabric. Rooted in the timeless ideals of Sree Narayana Guru, their efforts continue to promote equality, harmony and dignity across society.”

Bringing the curtains down on his brief but eventful visit, the Prime Minister summed up the mood in a final sign-off:

“Thank you Thiruvananthapuram! The energy and vibrancy were unparalleled.”

The message neatly captured the tone of a visit that blended official announcements with pointed political signalling in the heart of Kerala’s capital, especially after the BJP secured a historic win at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation last month — the first success in a Corporation in the state.