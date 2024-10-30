PMAY beneficiaries laud PM’s efforts for providing homes to marginalised communities

Dhanbad: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is turning the dream of owning a home into reality for countless low-income families across India. After years of enduring harsh conditions while living in mud houses, beneficiaries of PMAY have voiced their appreciation after getting a house made of brick and mortar.

For families previously trapped in poverty, the transition to a solid roof over their heads signifies not just a structural change, but a profound emotional uplift.

Women beneficiaries, visibly moved, have shared their heartfelt gratitude to the Centre.

“Today, our dream of owning a house has come true,” one beneficiary remarked. “This is all thanks to our Prime Minister’s efforts.”

With the current era marked by rising inflation, the aspiration for a house often seemed an unattainable dream for the poor. However, the PMAY has changed that reality, instilling hope and excitement in communities that had long felt marginalised.

Beneficiaries have voiced their appreciation for this transformative initiative by the Union government.

Mira Devi, who once lived in a mud house, expressed her relief, “The government has given us a home. I want to thank PM Modi for this scheme.”

Another beneficiary echoed this sentiment, stating, “This is a very good initiative by our government. We faced many challenges while living in a mud house, but now our lives have improved significantly.”

The positive impact of PMAY is palpable, with families expressing newfound stability and security. “We used to live in inadequate conditions,” another recipient shared. “Thanks to PM Modi, we now have a wonderful home to live in.”

Launched in June 25, 2015 as a pivotal scheme by the Government of India, PMAY aims to provide affordable housing to the economically weaker sections of society.

It offers financial assistance to enable the construction or purchase of homes. The initiative is divided into two distinct segments: PMAY-Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-Gramin (PMAY-G), targeting urban and rural populations respectively.

In a significant expansion for the fiscal year 2024-25, the government has increased its efforts to ensure that more families can benefit from this crucial scheme.

Those wishing to take advantage of PMAY’s benefits are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline of October 31.

Applications can be made through ward Councillors, Tehsildars, or corporation offices, allowing families to potentially celebrate Diwali in their new homes by next year.

As the PMAY continues to reshape the landscape of housing for the less fortunate, it stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of government intervention in improving the lives of its citizens.