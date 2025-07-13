POCSO Accused Attempts Escape, Assaults Police in Udupi

Udupi: A man accused of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act attempted to flee police custody and assaulted law enforcement officers in the Mahajaru area of Udupi on Sunday. Mohammad Danish (29), a resident of VP Nagar, Manipal, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after police used lathi strikes to immobilize him.

The incident occurred during a reconstruction of the crime scene near Tangodu Second Cross, Manipal. According to Udupi District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar, Danish, the primary suspect in the sexual assault case involving an eight-year-old girl, forcefully pushed Officer Ritesh, who was holding his hand, causing him to fall. Danish then attempted to pick up a stone, prompting intervention from Inspector Ramachandra Naik. When Danish attempted to assault Naik, police resorted to using lathis to subdue and restrain him by striking his legs.

Both Mohammad Danish and several police personnel, including Officer Ritesh, sustained injuries during the altercation. Danish is currently admitted as an inpatient at Udupi District Hospital, while the injured officers are receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

SP Hariram Shankar, along with Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S. Naik, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Prabhu D.T., and Women’s Police Station Inspector Ramachandra Naik, visited the hospital to assess the condition of the injured officers.

The sexual assault case, registered on July 8th at the Udupi Women’s Police Station, involves the assault of an eight-year-old girl on Tapmi Road, Manipal. The case was officially filed on July 11th, leading to the arrest of Danish, along with Shami, Mousin, and Abida, all originally from Uttar Pradesh, on July 12th.

SP Hariram Shankar stated that Abida allegedly orchestrated the assault due to personal enmity with a relative and that she and Danish were involved in an illicit relationship. The case was registered based on the mother’s complaint.

“Given the severity of the case, all scientific evidence is being collected, and a thorough investigation is underway,” SP Hariram Shankar told the media.