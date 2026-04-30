Three killed as bus carrying wedding guests overturns in MP’s Biaora

Bhopal: At least three persons were killed, and 26 were injured in a road accident near Biaora in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district when a bus carrying a wedding party (groom’s side) overturned.

According to police, the accident occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday. The police officials said the bus was going to Ujjain from Morena when the driver suddenly lost control of the wheels, and it overturned on the National Highway near Kachari village.

The horrific crash resulted in the deaths of three individuals on the spot and left 26 others injured, including several women and young children, the Biora city police officials said, adding that the primary investigation revealed the bus was carrying 45 members of the Tomar family from Morena.

As the speeding vehicle approached Kachari village just outside of Biaora city, it suddenly veered off the road and overturned. The force of the impact was so intense that the bus was left badly mangled, causing passengers to be thrown violently against one another.

Emergency responders rushed all the injured victims to the Biaora Civil Hospital, where the scene was described as chaotic, filled with cries. While three people were declared dead upon arrival, 26 were given initial medical treatment.

Of the injured persons, eight individuals are in critical condition after suffering severe injuries to their heads, chests, and spines, the police officials said.

These eight patients were stabilised and subsequently referred to a hospital in Bhopal for advanced medical care. The remaining 18 passengers are currently being treated at the local facility in Biaora.

The injured group includes seven women and four children, one of whom is a five-year-old in serious condition.

Back in Morena and Ujjain, the wedding festivities turned into mourning as both families grappled with the sudden loss. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.