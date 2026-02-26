POCSO case registered against Yadgir ‘godman’ after distressing video goes viral

Yadgir (Karnataka): A self-proclaimed ‘godman’ based in Yadgir has been accused of misbehaving with a minor girl after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In response, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has registered a suo motu case on Thursday and filed a formal complaint with the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Yadgir.

The accused, Mallikarjun Mutya, who is in the age group of 25-26, fled his residence and is currently absconding to evade arrest following the filing of a First Information Report (FIR).

The viral footage, which has sparked widespread public outrage, reportedly shows Mallikarjun Mutya misbehaving with a child sitting on his lap. The video further depicts Mallikarjun Mutya violently dragging the child across a table in the presence of others, before forcefully hugging and kissing her.

Based on a complaint filed by the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Shahapur taluk, a case has been registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at the Gogi Police Station.

In a letter to the SP, Commission Chairman Shashidhar Kosambe stated: “A video featuring the accused misbehaving with a minor girl is circulating on social media, leading to public demand for immediate action. The Commission has registered a suo motu case based on this footage. Consequently, you are directed to take cognizance of this development, conduct a thorough investigation, and submit a detailed report to the Commission.”

Responding to the development, the family of the accused maintained that the godman is innocent. They claim the child is a distant relative and that his actions were merely a display of paternal or brotherly affection.

According to the family, the girl’s father originally recorded the video to capture a moment of “showering love” on the child. They allege that after the video was posted as a mobile status, the public misinterpreted the context and “twisted” the narrative to implicate him.

The police have taken up further investigation.

It can be recalled that in a joint operation, a city-based NGO and officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in January arrested a 45-year-old self-styled godman in Bengaluru for allegedly selling monitor lizard genitals, claiming to resolve the problems of their clients through magical powers to control their partner.



