POCSO sections added in Patna NEET aspirant death case

Patna: The mysterious death of a NEET aspirant in Patna has taken a more serious turn after the Government of Bihar amended its earlier notification and added sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to the case.

With this amendment, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been given full authority to investigate the alleged sexual assault angle in the case.

According to officials, the Police Branch of the Home Department amended the notification issued on January 31, and incorporated Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, into Chitragupta Nagar Police Station Case No. 14/2026.

In addition, Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other relevant provisions have also been included.

With the amendment, the CBI will now be able to legally investigate the case under these sections and monitor all aspects of the probe.

When the Patna Police registered an FIR on January 9 at Chitragupta Nagar, sections of the POCSO Act were not included.

Initially, investigators were treating the incident as a case of suspected suicide.

However, as the investigation progressed, several facts and clues reportedly emerged that raised serious doubts about the initial assessment.

During court proceedings, the court raised tough questions to the investigating agencies. It asked why POCSO provisions had not been invoked when the victim was a minor, and the case suggested the possibility of sexual assault.

Following the court’s strong observations, the Bihar government reviewed the matter and issued an amended notification adding the POCSO sections.

The incident took place at Shambhu Girls Hostel, located in the Chitragupta Nagar area of Patna, where several students stay while preparing for competitive examinations such as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The student was found unconscious in her hostel room on January 6. The hostel administration and other students rushed her to a hospital, where doctors described her condition as critical.

Despite treatment, the student died on January 11, after five days in the hospital.

The death created a shockwave in the locality. The victim’s family had, from the beginning, alleged rape and murder, claiming that their daughter had been subjected to a serious crime and that attempts were being made to portray the case as suicide.

In contrast, the initial police investigation had focused on the possibility of suicide.

With the inclusion of POCSO sections and the transfer of the case to the CBI, the scope of the investigation has now widened considerably.

The CBI will investigate not only the exact cause of death but also whether the student was subjected to sexual assault.