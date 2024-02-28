Police foil BJP workers’ attempt to Gherao Udupi Dist Congress Office

Udupi: The Udupi District police on Wednesday, February 28 foiled plans of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders to Gherao District congress office on the issue of the supporters of Rajya Sabha winner from Congress Syed Nasir Hussain allegedly raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.

The State BJP Yuva Morcha had given a call to gherao the District Congress office as part of the protest against the “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans in the corridors of the Vidhana Soudha by the supporters of Rajya Sabha winner from Congress, Syed Nasir Hussain.

The district BJP leaders led by MLA Yashpal Suvarna, leaders Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, State BJP Youth wing secretary, Vikyath Shetty and others marched from Brahmagiri circle to the District Congress Office.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna said, “It is shameful that people are allowed to raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in the premises of the state legislature. The Congress government is supporting antinationalists. Today, anti-India and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans are taken everywhere,” he charged.

The government has failed to ensure arrests in this case. This is the result of the policy of appeasement. The anti-national forces are emboldened in the Congress rule. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should take moral responsibility for this incident.”

The police stopped the protesters near Nayarkere Road by placing Baricades. Later, all the protesters were taken away by the district police.



