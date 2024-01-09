Police Open Fire at Notorious Rowdy-sheeter Akash Bhavan Sharan at Jeppu

Mangaluru: The police opened fire at notorious Rowdy-sheeter Akash Bhavan Sharan at Jeppu Kudpadi when he tried to escape from the police here on January 9.

According to the police, when the police team came to arrest Akash Bhavan Sharan, the accused tried to harm the police with his car. The police managed to arrest Sharan but he tried to escape from them. The CCB PSI opened fire at Sharan who was injured in the leg. He was then shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Sharan is involved in various crimes with more than 21 cases including POCSO, murder attempt and murder have been registered against him in various police stations.