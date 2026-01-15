Police probe into assault allegations at Ranchi ED office sparks political row in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A major political controversy has erupted in Jharkhand after police started a probe into allegations of assault on Santosh Kumar, an accused in a money-laundering case at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Ranchi.

A team of senior Jharkhand Police officers, accompanied by a large police force, reached the ED’s regional office on Airport Road as part of the investigation into an FIR lodged by Santosh Kumar in the matter.

The police presence at the central agency’s office has triggered sharp reactions from the BJP, which has termed the move an attack on the independence of a central investigative agency by the Hemant Soren government.

Jharkhand Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi took to X to express serious apprehensions.

“Information is being received that the police have surrounded ED’s regional office on Airport Road. The ED office contains crucial evidence related to corruption cases worth thousands of crores involving Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the police administration. There is a fear that, under the pretext of police action, attempts may be made to tamper with or destroy this evidence,” Marandi wrote.

He further alleged that similar attempts had been made earlier to target the ED in Jharkhand.

“False cases have been registered against the ED in the past, and JMM-Congress workers have tried to attack the agency. These actions are aimed at obstructing the independent and impartial functioning of investigating agencies. Hemant ji, listen carefully — we will not allow Jharkhand to become like Bengal. You will have to answer for your corruption,” he said.

Marandi has demanded that the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Home Ministry intervene to ensure the security of the ED office in Ranchi by deploying central forces.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey shared similar concerns, alleging that the Jharkhand government was exerting pressure on investigating agencies on the lines of West Bengal.

He claimed that the police action could be an attempt to intimidate honest officers and tamper with crucial evidence.

The controversy stems from an FIR filed by Santosh Kumar, a clerk accused in a Rs 23 crore scam in the Jharkhand Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.

In his complaint, Santosh Kumar alleged that he was summoned to the ED office in Hinoo on January 12 for questioning. According to the FIR, when he reached the chamber of ED Assistant Director (II) Prateek at around 1.35 p.m., he was pressured to confess to the allegations.

He claimed that upon refusing to do so, Assistant Director Prateek and his assistant, Shubham, verbally abused and assaulted him.

Santosh Kumar alleged that he was attacked, which resulted in a head injury and profuse bleeding. He further claimed that the officers threatened him, saying no one would care even if he died.

According to the complaint, Santosh Kumar was taken to Sadar Hospital, where he received six stitches on his head.

He has alleged that he was pressured not to disclose the true cause of his injuries to the attending doctor. The FIR further states that after returning from the hospital, his blood-stained T-shirt was removed, he was given new clothes, and was forced to sign an “incident report” without being allowed to read it.

Following the FIR, a police team led by senior officers reached the ED office. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed outside the premises, while the Sadar DSP, the Airport Police Station in charge, and other officers were present inside. The police are examining CCTV footage from the ED office as part of the investigation and have stated that the matter is being probed impartially and in accordance with due legal process.

The ED has strongly denied the allegations, claiming that Santosh Kumar was not issued any summons and that he had come to the office on his own. He inflicted the head injury on himself, ED said, using a glass bottle, following which officials immediately took him to the hospital. The ED has also stated that it will approach the High Court in the matter.