Police Raid Uncovers Illegal Slaughterhouse in Surathkal, Three Arrested

Surathkal: Surathkal police have apprehended three individuals following a raid on a private residence suspected of operating as an illegal slaughterhouse in Katipalla village. The operation, conducted on the basis of credible intelligence, led to the arrest of Azeez Ahmad (55), Immyaj (41), and A K Ashique (22), all residents of Chokkabettu. A fourth suspect, identified as Basheer, also of Chokkabettu, remains at large.

The raid, executed by a team led by Surathkal police station PSI Raghunayak, targeted a house belonging to Abdul Khader located on Block 8, Office Road, Chokkabettu in Katipalla village, Mangaluru taluk. Authorities allege that the residence was being used by the accused to illegally slaughter goats and prepare the meat for unauthorized sale.

According to police reports, the accused individuals, including the absconding Basheer, allegedly slaughtered two female goats brought to the premises by Immyaj. The suspects were reportedly preparing to sell approximately 233.89 kg of goat meat at a price of Rs. 300 per kg. Law enforcement officials state that the accused lacked proper documentation and were operating the slaughterhouse in violation of established regulations.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals for operating an illegal slaughterhouse and for violating animal slaughter laws. Authorities further allege that the suspects were preparing to sell the meat without the required permits and licenses.

Notably, arrested suspect Immyaj has a substantial criminal record, with approximately nine cases registered against him across various police stations including Barkur, Moodbidri, Panambur, and Surathkal within Mangaluru city, as well as Kapu, Kundapura, and Karkala in Udupi district.

Following their arrest, the accused were presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

In light of the findings, a formal report has been submitted to the Assistant Commissioner of Mangaluru taluk, recommending the sealing of the house used by Azeez Ahmad for the illicit activity.

The operation was conducted under the directives of Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy and the supervision of DCP Mithun H N and DCP Ravishankar N N. Assistant Police Commissioner Srikant K provided guidance to the Surathkal police station team, which was led by Police Inspector Sh. Pramod Kumar P and included PSIs Raghu Nayak, Raghavendra Nayak, Janardhan Nayak, Shashidhar Shetty, ASIs Taranath, Sukeeth, and staff members Rajendra Prasad, Saifulla, Satish Sattigeri, Manjunath Ayatti, Anjinappa, Mohammad Anis, and Shine John. The team was instrumental in locating the accused and conducting the investigation.