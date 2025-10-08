Mangaluru International Airport Commissions Two New Crash Fire Tenders on Ayudha Puja

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) formally commissioned two state-of-the-art Crash Fire Tenders (CFTs) on the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Puja on 01 October 2025. The addition of these CFTs will significantly enhance the emergency response capabilities at Mangaluru International Airport.

The newly inducted CFTs, manufactured by Rosenbauer and imported from Austria, represent a proven technology platform deployed at leading airports across the globe. Their inclusion reinforces the airport’s commitment to safety and operational excellence.

The CFTs are mounted on 6×6 commercial chassis. They carry a load of 12,500 litres of water and 1,500 litres of foam, as against 10,000 litres of water and 1,300 litres of foam in the earlier CFTs of 2009 make. The battery-operated vehicles enable the auto ejector system in them to discharge water to 90 metres at 100% capacity, vastly reducing diesel consumption. Designed to carry four crew members, the CFTs have a top speed of 120 km/h.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team has undergone extensive hands-on training from the service providers in operating the crash fire tenders. With the commissioning of these CFTs, the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team at Mangaluru International Airport now operates a fleet comprising four CFTs, two Rapid Intervention Vehicles (RIVs), one mobile command post, and three ambulances—ensuring robust preparedness to manage any exigency.

The induction of the CFTs also enables the airport to maintain the Category 7 requirement for handling emergency situations.

The commissioning ceremony symbolised the airport’s dedication to safeguarding lives and infrastructure through continual investment in advanced firefighting assets, as well as safety and emergency equipment.

About Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL)

Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship of the globally diversified Adani Group, and the largest private operator of seven functional airports in India through Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL). AAHL holds a 49 percent stake, while AEL, the parent company, holds the majority 51 percent stake in MgIAL. MgIAL operates and is modernising Mangaluru International Airport (MgIA), a major aviation hub in Mangaluru, the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru (IATA: IXE ICAO: VOML)

MgIA, with a rich history of over 70 years, is spread over 583.77 acres and holds the distinction of being Karnataka’s second busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, managing 2.32 million passengers in FY2024–25. As the first airport in Karnataka to have two runways, including one made of rigid pavement and overlaid with asphalt, MgIA currently caters to over 50 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) every day.

With a digital-first approach, the airport delivers a smooth experience for passengers through advanced technology and efficient operations. As an emerging cargo hub, MgIA manages air cargo of over 5,600 metric tonnes per annum.

In July 2025, the Airports Council International (ACI) awarded MgIA with Level 4 accreditation for customer experience. The accreditation recognises the airport’s advanced practices in service design and innovation, governance, and customer understanding. MgIA was the first Indian airport in the 5 million passenger category to achieve the Level 3 milestone.