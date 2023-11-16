Police Resort to Lathi-Charge, while Public try to assault Murder accused Praveen in Nejar

Udupi: The police on November 16, resorted to the Lathi charge, while the public tried to assault the accused in the Nejar Murder Case, while the accused was brought for spot investigation.

Udupi Police investigating the case had taken the murder accused Praveen Arun Chowgale (39) for an inquest, during which the angry mob is said to have attempted to assault Chowgule.

The angry crowd that had gathered during the inquest process expressed outrage shouting slogans in defiance saying that the accused had no right to live, and demanded that the accused be handed over to them to be dealt with.

The angry crowd following the completion of the inquest process, attempted to assault the accused. In response, the Police resorted to lathi-charge dispersing the crowd. In the meantime, the mob condemning the lathi charge demonstrated a sit-in.



