Police Seize 667 Grams of Gold, Diamond Ring worth Rs 2.75 Crore, and Foreign Liquor From Accused Roshan Saldanha’s Residence

Mangaluru: In a significant breakthrough, the Central Economic Offenses and Cyber Crime Police (CEN ACP) of Mangaluru City successfully apprehended Roshan Saldana, an accused wanted in connection with multiple instances of multicrore cheating. Saldana had been evading authorities for a considerable period.

Yesterday, CEN police, acting on credible intelligence, located Saldana at his residence in Mangaluru. He was found concealed within a secret chamber on the premises and was immediately taken into custody.

The charges against Saldana stem from allegations that he defrauded numerous victims by promising loans amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees. As part of the scheme, he allegedly collected stamp duty and commission fees ranging from 1 to 2 percent, subsequently deceiving the individuals involved.

During the execution of the search warrant at Saldana’s residence, law enforcement officials recovered a substantial amount of incriminating evidence. The seized items include documents, cheques, a diamond ring valued at Rs 2.75 Crores, expensive jewelry, and liquor with an estimated worth exceeding Rs 6.5 lakh. All items were seized following established legal procedures.

In addition to the cheating allegations, an excise case has been registered against Saldana for possessing quantities of alcohol exceeding the permissible limits for personal consumption at his residence.

Preliminary investigations have revealed financial transactions exceeding Rs 40 crores in Saldana’s accounts over the past three to four months. Authorities are currently scrutinizing these transactions as part of the ongoing investigation to ascertain the full extent of the alleged fraudulent activities.

To date, two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against Saldana in Mangaluru City, and an additional FIR has been filed in Chitradurga City. Initial findings suggest that the accused may have victimized individuals across various regions of the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, and other locations. A comprehensive investigation is underway to identify all individuals associated with Saldana, determine their respective roles in the alleged scheme, and establish the total number of victims and the aggregate amount of funds misappropriated.

Authorities have stated that further details regarding the case will be disclosed as the investigation progresses.