Political row intensifies over rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s RS nomination

New Delhi: A political controversy has erupted over the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh, followed by war of words between the grand old party and the BJP. Congress termed her nomination rejection as an attack on democratic institutions while BJP backed the Returning Officer’s decision as being based on legal and procedural grounds.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader B.M. Sandeep termed the issue larger than a single Rajya Sabha seat and linked it to the functioning of democratic institutions.

“It is not just the case of Madhya Pradesh or a Rajya Sabha seat; this is a matter concerning democracy as a whole. There is a growing concern about repeated attempts to undermine democratic institutions. This is not only about a single individual or a Rajya Sabha seat,” Sandeep said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather also questioned the circumstances surrounding the rejection and alleged preferential treatment in previous cases involving BJP-backed candidates.

“In Jharkhand, a BJP-supported candidate was reportedly given an extension till 11 a.m. the next day to rectify errors. The question is what kind of approach this represents in granting such an opportunity. In the present case, the Congress is confident that justice will be delivered, as Rajya Sabha candidature is a significant matter,” she said.

Mather further alleged that the Election Commission had acted in a biased and partisan manner.

“It is being argued that these are minor issues or errors, which can be clarified by providing their version. It is further alleged that the Election Commission has acted in favour of the BJP. Otherwise, how did they have prior information, and how was the nomination of the BJP’s third candidate filed in advance?” she asked.

She also accused the BJP of double standards on women’s representation.

“The BJP, which talks about bringing reservation for women and accuses Congress of not supporting a woman candidate in Madhya Pradesh, is trying to deny that opportunity,” she alleged.

Rejecting the Congress charge, JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the Returning Officer acted within his legal authority.

“If someone’s nomination paper is rejected, the Returning Officer has the authority to take such a decision. The Returning Officer is not a member of any political party. Therefore, if there is any objection to the decision taken by them, instead of criticising it politically, it is better to examine and follow the legal provisions available,” Kumar said.

Echoing a similar view, BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao said the rejection stemmed from deficiencies in the nomination affidavit.

“There was an incomplete affidavit, and certain facts were allegedly suppressed. She had received a summons in a criminal case and had also filed her counter, but she did not disclose this in her affidavit, which is a mandatory requirement under the Election Commission of India’s nomination rules,” Rao said.

According to the objection filed against Natarajan’s nomination, former corporate executive A. Srilatha has petitioned the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, alleging that Natarajan provided political patronage to Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy, against whom Srilatha has levelled serious allegations, including molestation and death threats.

Natarajan, however, has dismissed the allegations as a “political conspiracy” and opposed Srilatha’s petition before a Hyderabad court, claiming that it was an attempt to malign her reputation.