Political slugfest erupts over PM Modi’s statement attacking Bengal’s Trinamool govt

Kolkata: A day before the twin programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled at Alipurduar district of West Bengal on Thursday — one political and one administrative — a political slugfest has erupted over the two programmes.

The slugfest was sparked on Wednesday after the Prime Minister posted two consecutive messages on X about the twin programmes to be held at Alipurduar.

In the first message, the Prime Minister mentioned the administrative programme at Alipurduar that will be held immediately before he addresses a political rally there on the same day.

“It is always a delight to be among the people of West Bengal. At a programme in Alipurduar in the afternoon tomorrow, 29th May, the foundation stone for City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts will be laid. This will benefit several households, improve the environment, and provide job opportunities for people,” the first message posted on the wall of the official X handle of the Prime Minister read.

In his second message, the Prime Minister talked about the political rally at Alipurduar, where he referred to the alleged sufferings of the people of West Bengal because of rampant corruption.

“I will be addressing a BJP West Bengal public meeting in Alipurduar tomorrow afternoon. Over the last decade, the various schemes of the NDA Government have been greatly appreciated by the people of West Bengal. At the same time, they are tired of the corruption and poor administration of the TMC,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

Within minutes, the second message from the Prime Minister was posted. All India Trinamool Congress replied to that message through the party’s official X handle, where it indirectly described the Prime Minister as a “migratory bird” to West Bengal.

“Since the migratory birds are making their seasonal visit to Bengal, why not answer one simple question: Why is the Centre still withholding Bengal’s rightful dues amounting to Rs 1.7 lakh crore?” the reply message from Trinamool Congress read.

Commenting on this social media war, Trinamool Congress state general secretary Kunal Ghosh squarely blamed the Prime Minister for “unnecessarily” attacking Trinamool Congress when the state’s ruling party has backed all initiatives of the Union Government over the evolving India-Pakistan conflict situation.

“Such comments from the Prime Minister reflects narrow political outlook especially at a time when our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stressed on the unity of all political forces over the issue of national security and when member of the multi-party delegation including our general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are on overseas trips to explain India’s standpoint on the conflict situation. If the Prime Minister attacks the Trinamool Congress politically, he will be given the fitting reply,” Ghosh said.

Former national secretary of the BJP, Rahul Sinha, said that the corruption level in West Bengal has reached such an alarming stage that no political leader other than those belonging to Trinamool Congress could refrain from commenting on the issue. “So it is natural for the Prime Minister, as executive head of the country, to refer to such events of corruption,” Sinha added.