Pope Leo XIV welcomes India-Pakistan ceasefire announcement

In his first Sunday address since his election, Pope Leo XIV passionately called for an end to global conflicts, welcoming the fragile ceasefire between India and Pakistan and praying for a “miracle of peace” worldwide.

Speaking from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, the newly elected pontiff implored the world’s powers to reject war. “Never again war!” he declared, echoing the sentiments of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who passed away on 21 April.

Pope Leo, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, also urged peace in Ukraine and appealed for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The 69-year-old missionary, the first American to assume the papacy as the 267th pope, was elected on 8 May.

His address coincided with the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end, prompting him to denounce ongoing global conflicts as a “third world war in fragments,” a phrase reminiscent of Pope Francis’s warnings.

Pope Leo expressed hope for lasting peace between India and Pakistan following their ceasefire agreement on Saturday, brokered after three days of intense cross-border hostilities. The truce, announced by US President Donald Trump, was briefly disrupted when Pakistani drones were intercepted over Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

The conflict erupted after Pakistan launched drones and missiles into Indian territory, retaliating against India’s Operation Sindoor.

The Indian military operation, conducted on 7 May, targeted nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 civilian lives and was linked to Pakistan-based groups.

In a heartfelt moment, Pope Leo marked Mother’s Day, celebrated in many countries on Sunday, by extending warm greetings to mothers worldwide, including “those watching from heaven.”

His words resonated with the crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, where the atmosphere turned festive. Visiting marching bands, present for the Jubilee weekend, filled the air with music as the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica rang out, met with cheers from the faithful.