Mangalore Diocese Announces Clerical Transfers and Pastoral Assignments for 2026

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore has officially announced a comprehensive list of 62 clerical transfers and new pastoral assignments for the year 2026. The appointments, which include Parish Priests, Assistant Parish Priests, administrators, and specialized directors for diocesan institutions, are scheduled to take effect between May and June 2026.

Among the assignments, five newly ordained priests have received their first pastoral postings to assist in various parishes:

Rev. Avil Santhumayor has been appointed as the Assistant Parish Priest of Angelore.

Rev. Jeevan D’Souza has been assigned as the Assistant Parish Priest of Bejai.

Rev. Loyd Rohan D’Souza will serve as the Assistant Parish Priest of Cordel.

Rev. Joel Monteiro has been posted as the Assistant Parish Priest of Bendur.

Rev. Denzil Rodrigues will take up the role of Assistant Parish Priest at Urwa.

These annual assignments are part of the Diocese’s ongoing efforts to revitalize pastoral care and administrative efficiency across its various units in the region.