Portfolio decision in high command’s hands: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Friday that he had promised senior Minister Ramalinga Reddy the Bengaluru Development portfolio after becoming Chief Minister.

However, he maintained that the decision on portfolio allocation rests with the party’s high command.

Speaking to the media regarding Reddy’s resignation from the ministerial post on Friday, Shivakumar acknowledged the assurance he had given, saying he had told Reddy he would be allotted the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

He added that the final decision to allot the Water Resources ministry was taken by the party high command, which has now allocated the Bengaluru Development portfolio to Krishna Byre Gowda.

“I had tried my best and also made efforts in this regard. Let us see what has happened. I will go and speak to him,” Shivakumar said.

He further said the Water Resources portfolio is also an important department, but Reddy has expressed that he prefers a Bengaluru-based role, as he has built his political career in the city and wants to continue working there.

“There is nothing wrong with his demand. He needs to be explained,” he said, adding that any decision must ultimately align with the party leadership’s direction and cannot be taken independently of the high command.

Shivakumar confirmed that he would personally meet Reddy to resolve the issue. He added that Reddy had gone elsewhere but is now returning, and that he would meet him soon to discuss the matter.

He recalled that during the allocation of the Transport Department in 2023, he and his brother, D.K. Suresh, had persuaded Reddy to accept responsibility. He further stated that when Sudhakar held the Muzrai portfolio, it was reassigned to Reddy.

It can be recalled that Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced his resignation from the state Cabinet on Friday morning, alleging that Chief Minister Shivakumar had gone back on an assurance regarding the Bengaluru Urban portfolio.

Reddy said he would submit his resignation and leave it to the party leadership to decide whether to accept it.

“It’s about humiliation. How much should I tolerate? I ask the media, what else should I have done?” he said, expressing dissatisfaction over the developments.

Sources stated that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, after discussing the matter with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has directed that Reddy be persuaded to take charge of the allotted ministry. If he still does not agree, he has asked the Chief Minister to accept his resignation.