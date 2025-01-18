Spread the love
Pradeep Wilson D’Silva (43) from Kudupu Passes Away
Pradeep Wilson D’Silva (43), Husband of Reshma Sonia Crasta and father of Chris and Chrishel, Son of Late John Baptist D’Silva & Late Angeline Saldanha, and brother of Leslie/Leena, Denny/Roy, Winny/Walty, Joe/Veronica and Vijay/Jyothi from Kudupu, Mangalore passed away on 16th January 2025.
Funeral Cortège leaves residence at 3:00 pm from Railroad house, Panjirel, Kudupu, for Paldane Church, followed by mass at 4:00 pm and thereafter burial at Holy Cross Church Cordel Church Cemetery.
