Pradeep Wilson D’Silva (43) from Kudupu Passes Away

Pradeep Wilson D’Silva (43), Husband of Reshma Sonia Crasta and father of Chris and Chrishel, Son of Late John Baptist D’Silva & Late Angeline Saldanha, and brother of Leslie/Leena, Denny/Roy, Winny/Walty, Joe/Veronica and Vijay/Jyothi from Kudupu, Mangalore passed away on 16th January 2025.

Funeral Cortège leaves residence at 3:00 pm from Railroad house, Panjirel, Kudupu, for Paldane Church, followed by mass at 4:00 pm and thereafter burial at Holy Cross Church Cordel Church Cemetery.