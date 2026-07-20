Prajwal Revanna to virtually attend grandmother Chennamma’s funeral, no parole sought

Bengaluru: Former MP Prajwal Revanna will attend the funeral of his grandmother, Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, through video conference from Bengaluru Central Prison after choosing not to seek parole, according to prison officers.

It can be noted that Deve Gowda’s wife, Chennamma, passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday (July 18). She was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday night (July 16) with breathing complications, chest congestion and other age-related complications.

Bengaluru prison authorities stated Prajwal Revanna did not submit any application seeking temporary release or parole to attend the funeral in person. Instead, he sought permission from prison authorities to participate virtually in the last rites.

Prison officials have approved his request to attend the funeral proceedings through video conference on humanitarian grounds. Chennamma, who passed away last Friday, is being laid to rest with full traditional honours in Hassan district.

According to insiders, Prajwal’s decision not to seek parole was taken following the advice of his father, former minister and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna. The family is understood to have felt that his physical presence at the funeral could lead to public attention and inconvenience to both the family and authorities, considering his conviction in the rape case.

“Prisoner Prajwal Revanna had sought permission to participate in the funeral through video conference, and the request has been granted,” the prison department officials confirmed.

Bengaluru Central Prison authorities clarified that Prajwal Revanna has not filed any application for parole or temporary bail.

Under normal circumstances, a convicted prisoner becomes eligible for parole only after serving a minimum prescribed period of imprisonment. Moreover, parole or emergency release in serious offences such as rape is granted only in exceptional circumstances and is subject to approval from the competent authorities.

Officials said that in the absence of permission to travel to the funeral venue, Prajwal Revanna will watch the last rites either through a television set provided in his cell or via a video conferencing facility arranged by the prison administration.

Prajwal Revanna is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison following his conviction in the rape case. His grandmother, Chennamma, was widely regarded as the matriarch of the Deve Gowda family.