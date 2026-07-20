Chennamma Deve Gowda to be laid to rest today; Union Mins, CM Shivakumar to attend funeral

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s wife, Chennamma Deve Gowda, will be laid to rest on Monday with full traditional rites at the foothills of the Bettada Ranganathaswamy Temple near Haradanahalli in Hassan district, Karnataka.

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and several prominent leaders from across the state are expected to attend the funeral.

Her mortal remains, which arrived at H.D. Revanna’s residence in Holenarasipura town, have drawn thousands of mourners, including political leaders, party workers and members of the public, who have gathered to pay their final respects.

Addressing reporters, former minister and JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna recalled Chennamma’s generosity and service to people over several decades. He said she always ensured that visitors to the Deve Gowda household were served food and took special care of students from nearby villages who stayed at their residence during the 1960s.

“She made sure everyone who came to our house had food. She also gifted sarees to women visitors. We have lost a goddess,” Revanna said, becoming emotional while speaking about her life and contributions.

He added that Chennamma never spoke ill of anyone and spent much of her later years at his sister’s residence. Recalling a painful episode from the family’s past, Revanna said an acid attack had originally been intended for him and his wife, Bhavani, but Chennamma suffered the injuries instead and lived with the consequences for 26 years.

He further stated that the funeral procession will be taken from Holenarasipura to the Lakshminarasimha Temple area, where his father, Deve Gowda, once lived in a rented house for Rs 10 a month. Sacred water from the temple will be sprinkled on her mortal remains before the procession returns to Holenarasipura by 12.30 p.m. for the final rituals.

Revanna said arrangements have been made to accommodate nearly 50,000 people. The last rites are scheduled to commence at 2 p.m. and continue until 4 p.m., in accordance with Vokkaliga community traditions.

Several prominent leaders are expected to attend the funeral. According to the office of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi will be present to pay their last respects to Chennamma Deve Gowda.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s wife Chennamma passed away following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday (July 18, 2026).

She had been admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday night (July 16) with breathing complications, chest congestion and other age-related complications. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent national leaders have expressed grief over the demise of Chennamma Deve Gowda.



