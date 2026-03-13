Pralhad Joshi denies shortage of petrol and LPG; accuses K’taka govt of misleading people

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or cooking gas in the country and accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of misleading the public by spreading confusion over the supply of LPG cylinders.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP office “Jagannath Bhavan” in Bengaluru, Union Minister Joshi added that the Congress -led state government was attempting to create panic among the people regarding the availability of gas cylinders.

Referring to a statement made by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi that the country could face a shortage of petrol and diesel, the Union Minister termed the claim false and said the Union government had taken adequate steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products.

He said that India had diversified its import sources to secure fuel supplies, adding: “Earlier, India imported petroleum products from about 20 to 22 countries. Now the number has increased to around 40 countries.”

The Union Minister accused the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi of misleading the public on the issue of LPG cylinder shortage.

He criticised the call for protests over the issue, saying it was unfortunate for a Chief Minister to encourage such actions and described it as “highly irresponsible”.

He said that there has been a rush in bookings for domestic and commercial LPG cylinders, which has resulted in certain restrictions in supply.

However, Union Minister Joshi clarified that cylinders are being delivered as usual once bookings are made and there is no actual shortage in the country.

He also noted that a ship carrying LPG had already arrived through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s key maritime routes, and several more shipments were expected soon.

This, he said, reflected India’s strong diplomatic relations with other countries.

He added that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had already urged the public not to make unnecessary bookings out of fear of shortages.

He said that LPG production in the country had been increased by 28 per cent within five days and could be ramped up further if required.

Nearly 80 per cent of crude oil supplies pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister Joshi said, adding that disruptions caused by the ongoing war had prompted India to directly import LPG from alternative sources.

Efforts were also being made to bring supplies from Russia and African countries, he added.

The Union Minister said the state government had already taken several measures to strengthen energy security, including converting around 2.5 million diesel pumps into solar pumps, increasing coal production and expanding renewable energy sources.

He alleged that the Congress-led state government was trying to create fear among people about a possible shortage of cylinders and provoke public sentiment against the Union government.

Noting that India largely depends on petroleum imports from the Middle East, Union Minister Joshi said the Karnataka government was prioritising LPG supply first, followed by fertiliser production, in view of the current global situation.