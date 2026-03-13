Manipal Police Swiftly Resolve House Theft Case Within 12 Hours, Arrest Four Suspects

Udupi: Manipal police successfully apprehended four individuals, including two juveniles, in connection with a daytime house theft reported in Shanthinagar, 80 Badagubettu village. The swift operation, conducted within 12 hours of the initial report, led to the recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments, along with cash, totaling Rs 4,47,000.

The arrested adults have been identified as Santosh alias Santosh Poreshi, 20, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Puttur, and Chiranthan, a resident of Kalmadi. The two juveniles involved in the crime have also been taken into custody; their identities are withheld according to legal regulations.

According to police reports, Sangeetha Madivala, the homeowner, left her residence at approximately 8:00 a.m. on March 12, 2026, to visit her mother. Upon returning around 2:00 p.m., she discovered that the house had been breached. The perpetrators removed roof tiles to gain entry and subsequently pilfered gold and silver ornaments and cash from the cupboard. A formal complaint was immediately filed at the Manipal Police Station.

In response to the crime, Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, IPS, promptly formed a specialized investigation team. The team, spearheaded by Manipal Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Thimmesh B.N., included crime staff members Vishwajit Belli, Mohammed Ajjal Haikady, Chetan, and Raviraj.

The investigative efforts culminated on March 13, 2026, when the team encountered two adults and two juveniles exhibiting suspicious behavior near Shimbra Bridge in Shivalli village. Upon interrogation, the individuals confessed to the Shanthinagar house theft, detailing their method of removing roof tiles to gain entry. The police recovered the tools used in the crime, along with the stolen gold and silver ornaments and cash, from the suspects.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar, IPS, and Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhakar S. Nayak, with direction from Udupi Sub-Division Deputy Superintendent of Police Belliyappa K.

The successful resolution of this case was attributed to the collaborative efforts of Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI Thimmesh B.N., Head Constable Vishwajit Belli, Mohammed Ajjal Haikady, Chetan, PC Raviraj, investigation assistants HC Suresh Shetty and Sukumar Shetty, jeep drivers Salim and Satish, and Udupi CDR section staff Dinesh and Nithin. Their dedication and swift action led to the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen property.