Pran Pratishtha fervour sweeps K’taka, people throng temples

Bengaluru: Karnataka, which stakes its claim as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman regarded as the greatest devotee of Shri Ram, is all geared up for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. Cities, towns, and villages across the state, including IT hub Bengaluru, have turned saffron with devotees, Hindu activists, and BJP leaders erecting flags, posters, and banners.

Even though the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not declared a holiday, the fervour and frenzy can be seen all over the state. All the temples are decorated and offer special ‘puja’ during the inauguration of the Ram temple.

Devotees are thronging temples in large numbers and participating in Ram Bhajans and Ram Saharanama recital programs. The programmes will continue till late evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is inaugurating a 33-feet-tall statue of Sita, Rama, Lakshmana, and Anjaneya Swamy (Lord Hanuman), sculpted out of a single rock at Hirandahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, BJP MLA Manjula Aravind Limabavali, and other dignitaries are taking part in the event.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has reached Ayodhya with his father, former PM and JD (S) National President H.D. Deve Gowda, mother Chennamma, and son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, has expressed his happiness over the fulfilment of centuries-old dreams of Indians.

“The centuries-old dream of 150 crore Indians has been turned into a reality. The struggle of innumerable Kar Sevaks, sacrifice, and martyrdom has borne fruit. The Shri Balarama god statue Pran Prathishta event is taking place under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi today.

“I got an opportunity to witness the sacred moment and offer prayers to Lord Sri Ram. I remember all Kar Sevaks at this juncture and offer wishes to all devotees of Sri Rama. May Lord Ram bless everyone with peace, joy, complacency, and prosperity,” he stated.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka will visit different temples in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and former minister V. Somanna will accompany him.

Ashoka has also appealed to the devotees to contact his office if they face any hardship.

“It has come to my notice that police and officers are obstructing the celebration of the Ram Mandir’s inauguration. We will not tolerate if celebrations of Hindus and Ram devotees are disturbed in any way. Ram Mandir’s inauguration is a festival; if anti-Hindu policy continues on this auspicious day, the consequences will be harsher. This is my warning to the Congress government,” he said.