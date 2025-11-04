Preparatory Consultation Meeting Scheduled for Shiroor Paryaya

Udupi: A crucial preparatory consultation meeting is scheduled for November 7th at 5 p.m. at the Vidyodaya PU College premises in Udupi. The meeting aims to gather guidance, suggestions, and valuable inputs from dignitaries to ensure a grand and devotional celebration of the first Paryaya Mahotsava of Sri Veda Vardhana Theertha Swamiji of Shiroor Math, slated for January.

Yashpal Suvarna, MLA and President of the Paryaya Reception Committee, addressed a press conference at Sri Math on Tuesday, providing details regarding the upcoming program. He stated that Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade, the honorary president of the reception committee, will grace the meeting with his presence. In addition to Dr. Heggade, the meeting will witness the participation of Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, esteemed religious leaders, and heads of various prominent organizations.

Uday Kumar Saralathaya, the Diwan of Shirur Math, noted that several traditional rituals, including Bale Muhurta, Rice Muhurta, and Firewood Muhurta, have already been successfully completed as integral parts of the preparations for the Paryaya. He further announced that the fourth ritual, Dhanya Muhurta, is scheduled for November 14th, signifying the readiness for Annasantarpane, the mass feeding event, during the festival.

S

ri Veda Vardhana Theertha Swamiji, currently on a pilgrimage to holy shrines across the nation, is expected to arrive in Udupi town on January 9th. Mataaru Ratnakar Hegde, the General Secretary of the Reception Committee, announced that the Swamiji will be ceremoniously welcomed at Kadiyali and escorted in a magnificent procession to the Math. Following the procession, a public felicitation will be held to honor the Swamiji on behalf of the people of Udupi.

The Paryaya celebration, scheduled for January 18th and 19th, will include the commencement of the collection of Hore Kanike, the traditional offerings of food grains and vegetables. This collection is intended to facilitate the feeding of approximately three lakh devotees. The collection process will begin on January 10th.

Ratnakar Hegde further elaborated that the district has been strategically divided into eight zones for the efficient collection of Hore Kanike. All collected items will be securely stored and displayed near the Rajangana parking area until January 17th.

Suprasad Shetty, the Hore Kanike coordinator, along with reception committee members Mohan Bhat and Kiran Kumar Bailoor, were also present at the press conference.

MLA Yashpal Suvarna emphasized that the late Sri Lakshmivara Theertha Swamiji of Shirur Math consistently celebrated Paryaya in an unparalleled and distinctive manner. In line with his visionary approach, this year’s Paryaya is also envisioned to be unique. He announced that a 10-day Paryaya Darbar will be held from January 18th to 29th, featuring the participation of several Union and State Ministers, alongside captivating cultural performances by national and international troupes.