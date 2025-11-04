Kundapur: Rs 2 Lakh Cash Stolen Following Car Window Break-in During Daylight Hours

Kundapur: In a brazen act of larceny, unidentified perpetrators shattered the window of a parked vehicle and absconded with Rs 2 lakh in cash from the dashboard in Tallur on Tuesday evening. The incident has incited considerable apprehension amongst local residents.

Gundu Shetty, a contractor residing in Kenchanuru, had reportedly withdrawn the aforementioned sum of Rs 2 lakh from a banking institution situated in Tallur. Subsequently, Mr. Shetty placed the cash within his automobile. He then proceeded to park the vehicle in close proximity to a residential complex located in Tallur town before visiting a nearby rented dwelling.

Upon his return approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Mr. Shetty discovered the right-side window of his car had been forcibly breached. Further inspection revealed the dashboard ajar and the substantial sum of cash missing, confirming the theft. The discovery prompted an immediate gathering of local residents at the scene, and law enforcement authorities were promptly alerted to the crime.

The audacious theft transpired in a heavily populated area adjacent to Tallur Junction, an environment characterized by a dense concentration of residential buildings, commercial establishments, and transportation hubs, including a bus and auto-rickshaw stand. The location’s high-traffic nature underscores the boldness of the crime.

Law enforcement officials are operating under the hypothesis that the criminals may have surveilled Mr. Shetty from the bank, confirming his withdrawal of cash, prior to executing the theft. This theory suggests a level of premeditation and planning on the part of the perpetrators.

Kundapur Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Nanja Naik and his designated team promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough assessment. Evidence was meticulously collected, and a comprehensive investigation has been initiated to apprehend those responsible for the crime.

A formal case has been officially registered at the Kundapur Police Station, marking the commencement of legal proceedings aimed at resolving the crime and bringing the offenders to justice. The investigation remains ongoing.