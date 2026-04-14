President Murmu pays floral tribute to Dr Ambedkar at Gujarat’s Lok Bhavan

Gandhinagar: President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, marking his birth anniversary during her official visit to Gujarat.

President Droupadi Murmu offered flowers to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar, regarded as the architect of the Indian Constitution, during a commemorative event held at the Governor’s official residence.

Governor Acharya Devvrat also paid homage to Dr Ambedkar on the occasion, joining senior officials from the central and state governments who were present at the ceremony.

The tribute formed part of the ‘Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava’ organised to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, bringing together representatives from various administrative and social sectors.

Officials said the event was attended by senior dignitaries, who offered floral respects to the portrait of the Bharat Ratna awardee in a solemn ceremony reflecting his enduring contribution to constitutional values and social justice.

Later in the day, the President is scheduled to preside over the fifth convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), where degrees are to be conferred on students from campuses across the country.

Senior state leaders, including the Governor and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, are expected to be present at the university function as well.

President Droupadi Murmu’s engagements in Gandhinagar on April 14 form part of a wider four-day visit to Gujarat and Maharashtra from April 13 to 16, during which she is attending a series of academic and commemorative programmes.

According to officials, the President’s schedule in Gujarat has focussed on higher education and public events linked to national figures.

On Monday, President Droupadi Murmu attended the inaugural convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot, where she addressed graduating students and presented degrees.

The President is scheduled to travel to Maharashtra on Wednesday to attend further convocation ceremonies, continuing a tour that places emphasis on educational institutions and national commemorations.