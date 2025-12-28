President Murmu undertakes dived sortie onboard Navy’s indigenous submarine

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday embarked the Indian Navy’s indigenous Kalvari-class submarine INS Vaghsheer at the Karwar Naval Base in Karnataka and undertook a dived sortie, an official said.

“The President is undertaking a sortie on the Western Seaboard. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi is accompanying the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,” an official of the President’s Secretariat said in a post on X.

Calling it a historic moment, the official said this maiden sortie onboard a Kalvari-class submarine by President Droupadi Murmu is only the second such experience by a President of India, after former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

During the engagement, the President undertook a dived sortie onboard INS Vaghsheer on the Western Seaboard.

“During the sortie, the President was briefed on the role of the submarine arm in India’s maritime strategy, as well as its operational capabilities and contribution in safeguarding national maritime interests,” the official said in a statement.

She also interacted with the crew of INS Vaghsheer and commended them for their dedication, professionalism and spirit of selfless service.

The President said the indigenous submarine is a shining example of the Indian Navy’s professional excellence, combat preparedness and unwavering commitment to national security, the statement added.

On October 29, President Murmu undertook a sortie in a Rafale fighter aircraft at Air Force Station Ambala in Haryana, becoming the first President to fly in two different fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Earlier, she had flown in a Sukhoi-30 MKI in 2023.

Air Force Station Ambala is the first base where Rafale aircraft arrived from the Dassault Aviation facility in France.

The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for around 30 minutes, covering nearly 200 km, before returning to the base.

The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron. It flew at an altitude of around 15,000 feet above sea level and at a speed of about 700 km per hour.

Later, in the visitor’s book, the President wrote that she was delighted to visit Air Force Station Ambala for her maiden flight on the Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

“The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation’s defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station Ambala for organising this sortie successfully,” she wrote.



