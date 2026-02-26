Prez Murmu to lay foundation stone for Jagannath Temple Project in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: President Droupadi Murmu is set to arrive in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on Thursday to lay the foundation stone for a Rs 100 crore Shri Jagannath Temple project along Marine Drive in Kadma.

During her visit, the President will also tour the Manipal TATA Medical College in Jamshedpur and interact with students.

Preparations have been intensified at Marine Drive ahead of her arrival. Authorities and organisers have erected seating enclosures, installed barricades and put in place multi-layered security arrangements in anticipation of a large gathering.

The Shri Jagannath Spiritual and Cultural Charitable Centre is developing the temple complex across nearly 2.5 acres of land on Marine Drive. Of this, 1.5 acres will house the main temple structure, while the remaining one acre has been designated for a spiritual and cultural centre.

The architectural design of the proposed temple draws inspiration from the historic Jagannath Temple in Puri. The sanctum sanctorum will enshrine idols of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, along with other deities, according to the trust group.

Officials have indicated that the temple is expected to be completed within four years, while the adjoining cultural centre is likely to be ready in approximately two years. Once completed, the complex is anticipated to emerge as a significant religious and cultural landmark in Jamshedpur.

According to the trust, the cultural centre will be utilised to promote value-based education and personality development among young people. Programmes will draw inspiration from teachings contained in scriptures such as the Bhagavad Gita.

President Murmu is scheduled to arrive at around 12:20 p.m. and depart at approximately 1:20 p.m. after addressing the gathering.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren are also expected to be present at the ceremony.