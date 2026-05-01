CBI arrests additional director of CGHS Meerut, aide for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Additional Director of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) centre in Meerut, along with her private assistant, in connection with a bribery case linked to the transfer of a staff member, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Natasha Verma, Additional Director, CGHS Meerut, and her Private Assistant, Sunny.

According to the agency, the case was registered on April 30 against the Private Assistant posted at Swasthya Bhawan, CGHS, Suraj Kund Road, Meerut, following allegations that a bribe of Rs 80,000 was being demanded on behalf of officials to facilitate the transfer of a CGHS employee from Moradabad to Meerut.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap to catch the accused in the act. During the trap proceedings, both the accused, Natasha Verma, Additional Director, CGHS Meerut, and her Private Assistant, Sunny, allegedly agreed to accept a reduced bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

The agency said that the Private Assistant was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000 on behalf of the Additional Director. Subsequently, both Verma and Sunny were taken into custody.

Officials said the bribe was sought in exchange for facilitating the transfer process of the CGHS staffer, indicating alleged misuse of official position.

The arrests were made after due verification of the complaint and execution of the trap operation, a standard procedure followed by the CBI in corruption cases.

The accused are expected to be produced before a competent court, where the agency may seek their custody for further questioning.

The CBI said that further investigation in the case is underway to ascertain the involvement of other officials, if any, and to examine the broader pattern of alleged corruption in the department.