Prime Minister Narendra Modi Expected to Visit Udupi on November 28 – B.Y. Vijayendra

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Udupi Krishna Math on November 28, according to BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra. Vijayendra made the announcement while speaking in Udupi, stating that preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit are already underway, with most arrangements currently being made.

“A special meeting is being held today under the leadership of MLAs and MPs to discuss the preparations for the visit,” Vijayendra stated. “Since the Prime Minister is coming to Udupi after many years, there is natural excitement and enthusiasm among party workers.” He further noted the eagerness of the general public to see Prime Minister Modi, adding that officials would be holding discussions regarding public arrangements and a possible roadshow by the Prime Minister.

In addition to the announcement regarding the Prime Minister’s potential visit, Vijayendra addressed other matters of concern, including the recent daylight robbery in Bengaluru. “A similar robbery had taken place in Bidar as well. The government has still not been able to provide a proper answer for these incidents,” he stated, criticising the state government’s handling of law and order. He alleged that the Home Minister lacks proper information and has become “completely helpless,” emphasising the seriousness of the repeated incidents occurring in the state.

Vijayendra also voiced criticism of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s recent statements, labelling them “cryptic and confusing.” He questioned who Shivakumar was speaking for and what he was hinting at.

Furthermore, Vijayendra addressed the current state of affairs in Karnataka, stating, “Farmers in the state are in distress, development activities are not taking place, and the competition for the Chief Minister’s chair is increasing day by day. Ministers and MLAs of the ruling party themselves are making statements against the Chief Minister.” He further alleged that the public has begun to lose sight of the fact that there is an elected government in the state, characterising the current administration as “anti-poor, anti-farmer, and anti-Hindu.” He concluded by stating, “The sooner this government is removed, the better it is for the people.”

Referring to statements made by ministers and MLAs from the ruling party about the ‘November Revolution’, Vijayendra remarked, “There is no discussion on development in the state. They are only speaking about revolutions. Looking at their statements, it is evident that nearly half of the ministers are pressuring for a change in the Chief Minister.”