Private Bus Destroyed by Fire at Balebare Ghat; Passengers Evacuated Safely

Kundapur: A Sri Durgamba Travels private bus was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon near Balebare Ghat, while en route from Kundapur to Shivamogga. The bus driver’s prompt action ensured the safe evacuation of all passengers.

The bus, carrying approximately 20 passengers, departed from Kundapur on its scheduled route to Shivamogga. As the vehicle traversed the Balebare Ghat section, specifically near the Hulikal falls, a fire unexpectedly erupted within the bus.

The driver, demonstrating commendable presence of mind, immediately brought the bus to a halt. Prioritizing passenger safety, the driver swiftly coordinated their disembarkation from the vehicle. The fire rapidly intensified, quickly engulfing the entire bus. Despite best efforts, the vehicle was entirely consumed by the flames within minutes, leaving only a charred frame.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties occurred because all passengers exited the bus on time. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit in the engine compartment may have caused the fire.

Law enforcement officials promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection and initiate a formal investigation. The fire and subsequent investigation led to a temporary disruption of traffic flow along the highway. Authorities worked to manage the congestion and restore normal traffic conditions as quickly as possible.