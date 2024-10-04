Private Bus Fares Soar Ahead of Navratri Festival

Mangaluru: With the Navratri festival around the corner, private bus operators have hiked fares, leaving passengers traveling to Mangaluru from distant places with no choice but to shell out more money.

The highest fare recorded so far is Rs 3,500 for a trip from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. Similarly, fares from Mangaluru to other destinations like Mysuru (Rs 1,200), Bellary (Rs 950), Bagalkot (Rs 1,500), Koppal (Rs 2,600), and Vijayapura (Rs 1,500) have also increased.

This surge in fares is not new, as it happens every festive season. Previously, fares were hiked during the Gauri-Ganapati festival. The increase in fares is attributed to the high demand for travel during the festival season.

From October 3 to 14, Mangaluru Dasara will take place at Kudroli Shri Gokarnanatha Temple, with the Shobhayatra of Sri Sharada Devi on October 13. This weekend, people will travel from Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other places, taking advantage of the long weekend.

Private bus operators have capitalized on this, increasing fares by up to three times. While KSRTC fares remain unchanged for now, special buses operating during the festival may charge higher rates.

Passengers are advised to check fares before booking and plan accordingly.