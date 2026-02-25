Priyanka Gandhi condemns action against youth wing, reaffirms Cong’s ‘firm support’

New Delhi: General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that taking action against the party’s youth wing over the shirtless protest during the recent India-AI Impact Summit is “extremely condemnable”, adding that the party stands firmly with the “fearless soldiers”.

The protest occurred on February 20 at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Summit, where Youth Congress members removed their shirts to display anti-government and anti-Modi slogans on inner T-shirts, disrupting the event aimed at showcasing India’s advancements in Artificial Intelligence.

Delhi Police have made multiple arrests, including that of Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chip, in the case, including adding rioting charges, and described the incident as a deep conspiracy to defame India on an international platform.

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Peaceful and non-violent resistance for the sake of truth is our glorious heritage, inherited from Mahatma Gandhi and millions of Indian ancestors.”

She further claimed that it is “in the interest of 1.4 billion Indians” to raise their voices against the Prime Minister and government, who “bow to pressures” from around the world and “compromise on India’s interests”.

“Taking action against Youth Congress companions for raising the voice of the people is extremely condemnable and shameful. The Congress Party stands firmly with the fearless soldiers of the Youth Congress,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

The shirtless demonstration, however, has drawn significant criticism not only from the ruling BJP-led NDA but from across party lines, including the Congress’ allies in the Opposition INDIA bloc — Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Congress has accused the NDA government of adopting a dictatorial stance, while critics, including over 270 retired officials and judges, have issued a joint statement calling it a grotesque betrayal of national dignity and an assault on public order.

The summit, held from February 16-20, featured high-profile participation and focused on responsible AI for global progress, making the disruption a point of sharp debate over protest rights versus national prestige.