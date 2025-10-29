Priyanka Gandhi on two day visit to Wayanad from tomorrow

Kalpetta: Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in her constituency on Thursday for a two-day visit that will see her attend a series of public events across Wayanad and Malappuram districts.

Last year, around this time, the Congress leader had filed her nomination papers following the resignation of her brother and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who chose to retain the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat.

Priyanka Gandhi recorded a decisive victory in the November 2024 Wayanad by-election, securing over four lakh votes.

Since then, she has maintained a visible and active presence in her constituency, which spans parts of Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts.

During her most recent 10-day visit earlier this month, the Congress leader extensively toured various parts of the constituency, interacting with locals, farmers, sporting personalities, students, and representatives from diverse sectors.

Party leaders said the upcoming trip is intended as a follow-up to that outreach.

“This visit is essentially a continuation of her earlier tour,” said Sulthan Bathery MLA and senior Congress leader I.C. Balakrishnan.

“Priyanka Gandhi will be visiting several parts of Wayanad and Malappuram. In my constituency, she will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi and attend public functions in Kalpetta and nearby areas.”

Her itinerary, party sources said, includes meetings with local community groups, self-help women’s collectives, and youth representatives.

The visit is expected to further strengthen her connection with voters as she continues to consolidate her role as a hands-on parliamentarian.

Priyanka Gandhi, who took charge as Wayanad MP last year, has made repeated visits to assess constituency issues such as infrastructure gaps, agrarian challenges, and environmental concerns that affect the hill district.

Her two-day engagement is expected to conclude on Friday evening.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi slammed the Centre for not waiving the loans of the Wayanad landslide victims.