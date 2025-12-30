Prof. Prasad Chandran Awarded Engineering Ph.D. by Visvesvaraya Technological University

Mangaluru: Prof. Prasad Chandran N., a faculty member at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Engineering by Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi. The conferral recognizes his significant contributions to the field of eco-friendly molding materials for sand casting.

Prof. Chandran successfully defended his Ph.D. thesis, titled “Modeling and Optimization of Eco-Friendly Molding Materials for Sand Casting Process Using Statistical and Soft Computing Tools,” on November 21, 2025. His research was conducted under the guidance of Dr. Manjunath Patel G. C. The thesis presents a novel approach to optimizing molding materials, integrating statistical analysis and soft computing techniques to enhance the sustainability of sand casting processes.

Prof. Chandran’s academic journey is noteworthy. He is the first candidate from Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management to have obtained all three degrees – Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), and Ph.D. – in Mechanical Engineering from the same institution. This achievement underscores his long-standing commitment to Sahyadri Institute, where he has been affiliated for the past 17 years. He initially joined as a student and has served as a faculty member since 2008.

He earned his B.E. in Mechanical Engineering in 2011, followed by an M.Tech. in Machine Design in 2014. In 2017, he began his doctoral studies at VTU, Belagavi, which culminated in this latest academic achievement.

Prof. Prasad Chandran is the son of Sri Narayanan and Smt. Karthyani. He is married to Megha, and they have a daughter, Agamya M. Prasad.

The management, faculty, and staff of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management have extended their sincere congratulations to Prof. Prasad Chandran N. on the successful defense and award of his Ph.D. They wish him continued success in his future academic and professional pursuits. This achievement is a testament to Prof. Chandran’s dedication and the institution’s commitment to fostering academic excellence.