Profcon Demands Unified Admission Process for Professional Courses

29th Profcon Professional Students’ Global Conference Concludes Successfully in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The 29th Professional Students’ Global Conference PROFCON, organized by Wisdom Islamic Students’ Organization in association with Karnataka Salafi Association in Mangaluru, has demanded that authorities work towards unifying admission procedures for professional courses at the national level.

The conference pointed out that admission procedures for various streams, conducted in multiple phases, confuse students and cause prolonged delays in the process. It called for proper coordination to create a unified academic calendar.

The conference also urged authorities to take the current situation seriously, where admission procedures for courses, including medical, are yet to be completed, and intervene with urgent priority to find solutions.

The conference emphasized that authorities must prepare comprehensive action plans to address growing concerns about students’ mental health. The increasing influence of social media usage among students must be taken seriously. The rising suicide rates among students are alarming. The conference called for emulating measures implemented in seven countries, including Australia in 2024, which introduced complete bans on social media use for children under 16 years and restrictions with parental consent for others.

The conference demanded consideration of age restrictions for social media platforms, including Instagram, across India.

Various sessions held on Sunday saw presentations by Wisdom Islamic Organization State General Secretary T.K. Ashraf, Faisal Maulavi Puthupparamba, Lajnathul Buhusul Islamiyya Secretary Shameer Madani, Muhammad Swadiq Madani, Wisdom Youth State Executive Committee Member C. Muhammad Ajmal, Yasir Al Hikmi, Muhammad Bin Shakkir, Sheikh Abdussalam Madani, Shafeeq Bin Raheem, Hamsa Shakkir Alhikmi, Ajwad Cheruvadi, and Dr. Muhammad Mubashir T.C.

The ‘Proflumina Award for Excellence’ was presented to NIT Calicut Gold Medalist Muhammad Ameen by ProfCon Reception Committee Chairman Adoor B. Ibrahim IAS (Retd.).

The valedictory session was inaugurated by prominent scholar and Wisdom Islamic Organization State Vice President Aboobacker Salafi. Wisdom Islamic Students’ Organization General Secretary T. Muhammad Shameel presided over the function. Allied Health Council Chairman Dr. U.T. Iftikhar Fareed was the chief guest. Husain Salafi Sharjah delivered the keynote address. Wisdom Islamic Organization State Treasurer K. Sajjad and Karnataka Salafi Association President Dr. Hafiz Swalahi extended greetings. Wisdom Students State Secretaries Kabil C.V. welcomed the gathering, and Abdul Majeed Chungathra proposed the vote of thanks.

Hundreds of professional student representatives from all districts of Kerala, major cities across the country, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and prestigious universities abroad, participated in the conference.