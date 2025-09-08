Prohibitory orders in K’taka’s Maddur after Ganesh Visarjan violence; protestors lathi-charged

Mandya: Prohibitory orders were imposed by the Karnataka Police in Maddur town until Tuesday morning following Ganesh Visarjan violence. However, the situation turned volatile on Monday as protestors condemning the violence gathered near the mosque in Ram Rahim Nagar, where the stone-pelting incident had taken place and staged a protest despite the prohibitory orders, prompting a baton-charge by the cops.

The cops lathi-charged the activists and protestors, including women, as they did not heed the police warnings to disperse from the already-charged area.

Stone-pelting was reported from the spot, and additional police forces have been called in to maintain law and order in the town.

As a result of the development, the situation in Maddur has turned volatile. Shops and establishments remained closed across the town on Monday.

Reacting to the situation, Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, the District Incharge Minister for Mandya, blamed the Opposition for the unrest and stated that the BJP was determined to create communal violence in the region.

“They don’t want development. The incident happened on Sunday night. I do not deny that stone pelting occurred from the mosque. An FIR was immediately registered, and 21 people were arrested.

“The police authorities have not filed a counter-case. The investigation is limited to the complaint regarding the stone-pelting incident. Despite this, they are protesting. This shows their mindset.

“Action against the guilty has been taken, respecting the importance and emotional sentiments attached to the Ganesh festival. The BJP is trying to drive the situation towards a communal clash. It is their mindset,” Minister Cheluvarayaswamy said.

When asked about the inability of the police to prevent the stone-pelting incident during Ganesh Visarjan, he replied, “The incident did not take place on the road. The stones were pelted from a distant place. We have no objection to peaceful protests, but they must obtain permission. The BJP cannot tolerate that the Congress-led government in Karnataka is functioning well, and they want nothing but communal violence. This was evident from their speeches in the Assembly.”

“I have briefed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the matter. The Deputy Commissioner, IG, and SP are on the spot, monitoring the situation in Maddur,” he said and added that it was a conspiracy by the BJP, JD(S), and some Right-wing oganisations.

Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi stated, “The prohibitory orders are in place until Tuesday morning. Two FIRs have been lodged regarding the Ganesh Visarjan violence. Three policemen were also injured in the incident. Among the 21 arrested people, two are from Channapatna, and the rest are locals.”