Prostitution Racket Busted in Manipal – Three Arrested

Udupi: The Udupi Women Police busted a prostitution racket at a lodge in Manipal, arrested three persons and rescued two women on November 26.

The arrested have been identified as Ganesh, Sudhir and Maruthi.

On getting reliable information, police inspector Jayananda K, along with his team raided the rooms of a private lodge near Syndicate Circle, Manipal and arrested three persons involved in prostitution.

The arrested were running the prostitution racket on the instructions of another person named Jagadish.

A case has been registered in the Udupi women’s police station and further investigation is on.