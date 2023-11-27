Woman arrested at B’luru Airport for using fake air ticket to see off friend



Bengaluru: A woman was arrested following an FIR filed against her for entering the Bengaluru International Airport after presenting a fake air ticket to see off a friend, according to police sources.

Police said on Monday that the woman has been identified as Harpit Kaur Saini. The accused entered the airport with her friend Ayush Sharma by using a fake air ticket.

She proceeded to the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) to bid farewell to the person she was accompanying. Later, she returned, claiming that her laptop was lost. Security personnel grew suspicious and checked her air ticket.

They discovered that it was a fake ticket and filed a complaint with the Bengaluru International Airport Police station. The police have registered an FIR in this regard and are currently investigating the case.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the security personnel had instructed the accused woman to cancel the ticket through the airline, or she would not be allowed to leave. Subsequently, she went to the private airline company kiosk, where it was confirmed that the ticket was indeed fake. The police stated that the accused woman had created a fake e-ticket to gain entry into the airport terminal.

The accused was handed over to the police, and was subsequently arrested. Further investigation is ongoing.



