Protection of Environment is Everyone’s Responsibility – Dayanand

Malpe: By converting household waste into compost rather than throwing it on the streets, the fertility of gardens can be enhanced. This approach helps prevent waste accumulation by the roadside and keeps the environment clean, said Dayanand, the Panchayat development officer of Thenkanidiyoor Gram Panchayat.

He was speaking on Sunday at an awareness program on nature and environmental conservation organized in collaboration with the St Ann’s Church Environment Commission, Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Sauharda Samiti Thottam, Tenkanidiyur, and Badanidiyoor Gram Panchayat, held at the Thottam St. Ann’s Church hall.

Dayanand mentioned that if people do not show concern for the environment, there is a possibility of danger to the entire living ecosystem in the future. Protecting the environment is everyone’s responsibility, and growing trees and plants can help reduce temperatures.

Parish Priest of Thottam St. Ann’s Church, Rev. Denis D’a, remarked that current climate imbalances result from environmental imbalance. To find solutions, it’s essential to give more importance to environmental protection. The environment is an invaluable gift to every living being, and elements like air, water, soil, and trees must remain forever. Everyone is dependent on the environment and must take steps to protect it.

Ramesh Thingalaya, President of the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Sauharda Samiti Thottam, emphasized the need to raise awareness about the environment among children, which is crucial today. The problem of waste in the environment is increasing, and panchayats should focus on proper management of this issue and people should stop discarding waste indiscriminately.

During the program, Professor Steven Quadros Permude delivered a lecture on the adverse effects of environmental destruction.

Civic workers and ASHA workers from the Tenkanidiyur and Badanidiyoor Gram Panchayat regions were honored.

Present at the event were Thenkanidiyoor Gram Panchayat President Shobha D Naik, Badanidiyur Gram Panchayat President Yashoda Acharya, Panchayat Secretary Gururaj, Church Management Committee Vice President Sunil Fernandes, Secretary Blessilla Crasta, Coordinator of 20 Commissions Vanitha Fernandes, Convent Head Sister Sushma, Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Sauharda Samiti Thottam Vice President Shabbir Saheb, leaders Prakya Shetty, Sharath Shetty, Meena Pinto, Yadav, and others.

Leslie Aroza, Secretary of the Samanvaya Sarva Dharma Sauharda Samiti Thottam, welcomed the gathering, and Joseph Pinto of the Environment Commission thanked the attendees. The program was hosted by Laveena E. Fernandes.