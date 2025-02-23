Turning Music into Medicine: ‘Donating Love’ Strikes a Chord for Dialysis Patients

Mangaluru: The grand ‘Donating Love’ musical fundraiser, organized by Father Muller Charitable Institutions, set a historic precedent in philanthropy, blending art with an altruistic mission. Held at the Father Muller Convention Centre, the event raised vital funds for the Father Muller Dialysis Fund, ensuring that financially struggling kidney patients receive the treatment they desperately need.

A Grand Inauguration

The evening commenced with an elegant inaugural ceremony, guided by the event’s emcee. The soulful welcome song, ‘Chaar Disachan’, performed by children, set a heartfelt tone for the night. Distinguished guests were honored with bouquets, followed by an inspiring welcome speech by the Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, who highlighted the institution’s unwavering commitment to compassionate healthcare. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp symbolized hope and new beginnings.

The event’s chief guest, Mr. Michael D’Souza, a noted NRI philanthropist from Mangaluru/Dubai and UAF, delivered a powerful address, urging the community to support this noble cause. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Mr. Liston D’Souza, Advocate and key member of Team Donating Love, recognizing the tireless efforts of all contributors.

A Star-Studded Musical Extravaganza

The audience was treated to an enthralling opera and dramatic musical composition led by the legendary Mr. Vincent Fernandes Cascia of Mogache Laran fame & Team, captivating hearts and minds alike.

Key Performances:

– Dance numbers:

– Tu Somzun Gey – Mr. Vincent Fernandes

– Moga Mun Apoitalo – Mr. Rony D’Cunha

– Sontos Pavli – Ms. Preema D’Souza

– Kalzach Ya Altareer – Mr. Robin & Ms. Carol

– Sobith Tu Manna – Mr. Jason

– Na Sodchina – Mr. Vincent & Ms. Shilpa

– Hazar Fulla Modey – Mr. Rony D’Cunha

– Dramatic & Theatrical Showcases:

– 2D Play – ‘Donating Love’ performed by Nagendra, Shilpa, Josha, and Vincent

– Musical Comedy – ‘Sasumai’ featuring Sapna, Roshan, and Jeshma

– more dance numbers:

– Facebook (Tulu New Song) – Mr. Vincent Fernandes

– Mogacha Ya Laranth – Mr. Rony & Ms. Preema

– Vorsa Zali Don Don – Joshal

– Riyona – Robin

– Yorey Yorey Muja Moga – Asha Fernandes

– Suzanna – Mr. Rony D’Cunha

– Cha-Cha-Cha – Ms. Preema

Comedy Play by Team Memory

– Soulful Musical Pieces:

– Ashetali – Ms. Shilpa

– Bus Love – Mr. Vincent Fernandes

– Special Performances:

– Elvira – Patient, Vincent, and Robin

– Lilly – A signature song by Vincent Fernandes

– Baila Grand Finale – Performed by Veera, Rony, Ozie, Melvin, and Leo

Key Figures Behind the Success

The event’s triumph was made possible by the relentless efforts of several key individuals and teams:

– Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director FMCI – A guiding force behind the event’s execution.

– Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP – The mastermind who meticulously planned this initiative over five months.

– Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator FMMCH – Spearheading the dialysis unit operations.

– Mr. Liston D’Souza, Advocate & Team Donating Love – Strategizing and budgeting for the event.

– Mr. Ronald Colaco, Patron of the Program – A vital supporter of the cause.

– Mr. Walter D’Souza – Providing video promotions and widespread outreach.

– Event Sponsors & Donors:

– Mr. Ivan D’Souza (MLC), Mr. Roy Castelino, Mr. Stany Alvares, and Mr. Eric Ozario, whose presence and sponsorships strengthened the event’s impact.

Why This Fundraiser Matters

In the financial year 2023-24 alone, FMCI provided over ₹102 crore in healthcare concessions, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring no patient is denied treatment due to financial constraints. Dialysis is an expensive, lifelong necessity for many, often placing immense financial burdens on families.

Despite the hospital’s efforts and donor contributions from Avinash Parasa, Dr. Derek Lobo’s Cecelia Memorial Trust, Late Lawrence Fund, Jamath Ul Falah, and the Hubert D’Souza Dialysis Fund, the demand for financial aid continues to rise. This fundraiser aims to establish a dedicated Dialysis Fund, much like the existing Cancer Fund, to provide greater assistance to underprivileged patients.

A Call for Compassion and Action

Father Muller Charitable Institutions remain a beacon of hope, healing, and humanity. With ticket sales of ₹1,000 per entry, this event not only provided world-class entertainment but also played a pivotal role in saving lives. The medical staff and technicians at FMCI continue to be the unsung heroes, working tirelessly to provide empathetic and professional care.

Join the Movement – Corporates, philanthropists, and individuals are invited to extend their generosity through sponsorships or direct contributions.

Together, let’s make a difference—one note, one step, one donation at a time.